Future Growth: Data Deduplication Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

The Latest Research Report “Data Deduplication Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Data deduplication is an advanced data compression technique used for reducing duplicate copies of the same data. Data deduplication is the process of identifying and eliminating identical information in a batch of stored data. Data deduplication solutions take a broader view to compare the same blocks or files across large storage data sets and remove redundant files. Network data deduplication is used to reduce the amount of bandwidth required to transfer data. This technique is used in an organization to reduce the amount of storage space utilized to save the same data. Data deduplication solutions allow enterprises to save storage and bandwidth cost. Further, data deduplication offers organizations benefits such as reducing hardware cost, increased storage capacity, and network efficiency.

Data deduplication is a trending technology used by organizations to reduce the need to store the same information file in a storage system. It plays an important role in primary storage by reducing the amount of data duplication. Companies operating in the data deduplication market are investing in advanced solutions. Demand for data deduplication solutions is increasing due to organizations’ need for reducing the redundancy of data in their primary storage. There is a rise in demand for a platform to store data in every industry. Industries such as information & technology; banking, financial services & insurance; oil & gas; and government require data storage solutions. A significant rise in the amount of data and a rise in the need for managing, analyzing, and storing this data are driving the data dedupilcation market. Further, an increase in demand for cloud storage is expected to significantly boost demand for data deduplication in the near future. Increase in demand for innovative time saving technologies to handle the large amount of data generated by enterprises is also anticipated to propel the data deduplication market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8165

However, lack of security in cloud- and server- based services is likely to restrain the data deduplication market during the forecast period. Challenges in data deduplication are numerous, owing to the technological complexity and consistency required in data storage. Development of data storage technology is another challenge for the data deduplication market. Nevertheless, demand for data deduplication solutions from small & medium enterprises is expected to provide an opportunity to the market. The data deduplication market can be segmented based on enterprise size, application, and region. In terms of enterprise size, the data deduplication market can be classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on application, the data deduplication market can be divided into banking and financial services (BFSI), entertainment, digital marketing, education, IT, telecom, government, and others.

In terms of region, the data deduplication market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is a dominant region of the data deduplication market. The market in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to expand at a significant rate compared to that in other regions. This is due to the presence of a large number of IT companies in the region. Moreover, companies are investing in the cloud storage model for storing data. This requires the deployment of security solutions for the protection of data and solutions to reduce the redundancy of files. This is likely to propel demand for data deduplication solutions. In data deduplication market, vendors are expanding data deduplication offerings with advancements in solutions as per demand from end-users.

Some of the players offering data deduplication are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, FalconStor Software, Quantum Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Protection Platform, Sepaton, Dell Inc., and ExaGrid.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8165

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8165/data-deduplication-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]