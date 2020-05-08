GaN-on-Silicon Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Up To 2018 – 2026

GaN-on-Si offers cost ratio and an unmatched performance for the next generation of power electronic devices. Major applications of GaN semiconductor devices are in defense and aerospace, automotive, power distribution systems and information communication technology among others. In addition, GaN-on-Si is widely implemented in radio frequency devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and power electronics. GaN-on-Si based semiconductor devices provide a competitive advantage in terms of thermal performance, efficiency, weight and size. GaN-on-Si is anticipated to be the next generation power semiconductor and thus different countries are indulged in developing widespread applications of GaN-on-Si semiconductors. Across the globe, GaN-on-Si within 150mm wafer diameter is available for various end use application. However, in coming years, 200 mm diameter GaN-on-Si wafers can be developed by various manufacturers. Thus the above reason in turn is helping the market for GaN-on-Si to grow at a steady rate during the forecasted period from 2018 – 2026.

Increasing usage of consumer electronics owing to the increasing trend of digitalization is the major factor anticipated to increase the demand for GaN-on-Silicon at an exponential rate during the forecast period. The global GaN-on-Silicon market has been segregated on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis type, the market has been segmented into 50mm, 100mm and 150 mm. In 2017, 100 mm segment hold the major share and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR rate during the forecast period. Based on application, the market for GaN-on-Silicon has been classified into RF transmission, LiDar, network and server power supplies, point of load modules, solar micro-inverters, energy efficient lighting and class D audio among others. In 2017, solar micro-inverters and energy efficient lighting hold the major share of the global GaN-on-Silicon market. Across the globe, all major LED manufacturers are continuously researching on GaN-on-Si LED, but few of them have developed it the core of their strategy and technology roadmap. Furthermore, on the basis of end use industry the GaN-on-Silicon market has been segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, others. The Consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute largest revenue by 2026 followed by IT & Telecom segment. Automotive segment is expected to grow at substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic wafers along with rising investment by various semiconductor manufacturers to build advanced cost effective electronic products in order to cope up with the rising demand is the most significant factor anticipated to accelerate the GaN-on-Silicon market at an exponential rate in the coming years.

Geographically, the global GaN-on-Silicon market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. In the year 2017, North America led the GaN-on-Silicon market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for this product currently followed by North America. The rise adoption and implementation of wireless technology and rising investment in energy efficient light manufacturing in different countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to trigger the demand for GaN-on-Silicon. In addition, GaN-on-Silicon manufacturers are continuously expanding their business across various parts of this region. Additionally, increasing focus on research and development activities by government initiative in telecommunication and IT sector is also acting as a driving factor in the growth for GaN-on-Silicon market. Whereas, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are emerging regions for GaN-on-Silicon market offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on long term basis.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global GaN-on-Silicon market are NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), GaN Systems (The U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Semiconductor (Japan), Transphorm Inc. (The U.S), Azzurro Group (The U.S), EpiGaN nv (Belgium), Texas Instruments (The U.S), Qorvo, Inc.(The U.S), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Cree, Inc.(The U.S) among others.

