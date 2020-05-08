Gasifiers Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Global gasifiers Market: Introduction

Gasifiers are essentially chemical reactors which are used for the production of heat, rather than fuel for internal combustion engines. An essential advantage of a gasifier is its ability to produce higher temperatures as compared with other conventional methods. Applications of gasifiers are found in forestry and agro-based industries as well as in power supply to remote communities. The process of gasification efficiently converts biomass (plant material), coal, into fuel or synthetic gas (syngas) for a wide range of applications such as powering vehicles, heating homes etc. The conversion of plant material into energy takes place inside a biomass gasifier. Gasifiers are designed according to biomass characteristics such as density, moisture, dust, tar content etc. The significant increase in energy consumption has led to massive energy infrastructure investments across the globe. Consequently, global gasifiers market is anticipated to observe slow but steady growth in the near future.

Global gasifiers Market: Market Dynamics

Global waste generation in the world’s cities is expected to increase multifold in the coming years. In developing countries, waste generation will reach to a new level over the next 25 years. Some areas of the globe have banned incineration of waste because of negative environmental impacts and limited landfill space, the traditional methods are less viable. Many countries are facing issues regarding effective disposal of municipal solid wastes and increasing demand for energy, many countries find gasification as an alternative for answering these issues. This shift for converting the energy from solid waste into useful end products such as chemicals, fertilizers, electricity and fuels is foreseen to augment economic growth. Consequently, bolstering the demand for gasifiers in the market. Furthermore, the countries where coal mining and coal-generated electricity is significant, there exists the possibility for new coal gasification plants in order to reduce the emission of hazardous gases generated from conventional thermal power plant. Subsequently, rural development and new technologies related to gasification are expected to boost the global gasifiers market.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6336

High costs for technical development, repair and maintenance make gasifiers unprofitable in a long run. Dangerous threat exists to the environment and health due to carcinogenic waste is another factor impeding the global gasifiers market.

Global Gasifiers Market: Market Segmentation

Global gasifiers market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, method, end-use industry and regions.

On the basis of application, global gasifiers market can be segmented as

Oil/gas/coal fired boiler

Smelting

Drying

Spray Coating

Asphalt heating

On the basis of product type, global gasifiers market can be segmented as

Fixed-bed type Downdraft gasifier Updraft gasifier Crossdraft gasifier

Fluidized-bed type Circulating fluidized bed (CFB) Bubbling fluidized bed (BFB)



On the basis of method, global gasifiers market can be segmented as

Coal Gasifier

Biomass Gasifier

On the basis of end-use industry, global gasifiers market can be segmented as

Chemical industry

Refining industry

Power industry

Agriculture industry

Global Gasifiers Market: Regional Outlook

With a shifting focus on increasing the country’s energy dependence on domestic sources, more biomass gasifiers will be used to produce clean energy in the foreseeable future. Demand for petrochemical products in Asia Pacific countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia are forecasted to increase significantly over the coming years. These products are produced from coal gasification process. Consequently, promising growth outlook is foreseen for gasifier market in this region. In India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is encouraging power plants by installing multidimensional biomass gasifiers for generating electricity using domestically available resources such as cotton stalks and other agro-residues in rural areas. Brazil as a regional power in Latin America entails on developing more gasification projects in the forthcoming years. In the U.S., Europe and Japan laws and regulations have significantly increased recycling from municipal solid waste and poised to develop electric power from the waste.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6336

Global gasifiers Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global gasifiers market discerned across the value chain include