Generator Market Top Growth Factors

A generator transforms mechanical energy into electrical energy. In the recent years, demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply has increased significantly, which has led to the sale of generators. Therefore, generators are considered as robust medium in providing power backup in industrial buildings, data centers, and at times in emergencies.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global generator market. This research study includes a qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global generator market is expected to witness significant demand, owing to the rise in popularity of dual-fuel generator sets, which save significant fuel. In addition, these sets provide the cost difference between natural gas and diesel. Moreover, rise in consumer interest in alternative fuel gen-sets, owing to its potential of lowering the total energy costs, is a major factor propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for generators handling varying voltages in case of voltage drops and power outages among industrial processes to avoid equipment malfunctioning is expected to boost the global generators market growth. However, high installation and operating costs of generators and the consumer shift toward environment-friendly alternatives (solar and fuel cells) are predicted to inhibit the market growth.

The global generator market is segmented into type, voltage rating, application, end-user industry. Based on type, it is classified into diesel, gas, propane, and dual fuel. Based on voltage rating, it is categorized into below 100 kVA, 100-350 kVA, and 3511000kVA. On the basis of application, it is divided into backup power, continuous power, and peak shaving power. Based on end-user industry, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corporation, Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, Generac Power Systems, General Electric Corporation, Honda Power Equipment, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler Co., and Kubota Corporation.

