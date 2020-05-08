Gesture Recognition Market | The Future of Touchless Technology

User-friendliness of gesture recognition enabled devices along with growing application of gesture control solutions in healthcare, retail sector, and industrial settings are some of the major factors contributing to the growing popularity of gesture recognition technology at the global level. Increasing consumer preference for gesture control devices which includes tablets, PCs, laptops are contributing in the growing popularity of gesture recognition technology globally.

The importance of gesture recognition technology lies in developing efficient interaction between humans and machines. Increasing application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics is among the key factors boosting the gesture recognition market at the global level. 3D vision and gesture tracking solutions in gaming consoles along with 2D gesture recognition technology in smart TVs, PCs, and tablets is fueling the demand for touch less gesture recognition technology.

Limited numbers of recognizable gestures along with inaccurate and inefficient systems are certain factors hindering the growth of the gesture recognition market globally. However, technological advancements in the gesture recognition market coupled with rising demand for this technology in smartphones are offering great opportunities for the major players in the gesture recognition market.

Development of 3D Vision and gesture tracking technology along with growing prominence of 2D gesture recognition technology in the consumer electronics is expected to have a huge impact on this market in the short, medium, and long term. Furthermore, rising number of strategic partnerships between various automobile and gesture recognition technology companies is having a positive impact on the growth of the gesture recognition market.

Increasing adoption of gesture recognition solutions in the automotive industry is one of the prime reasons behind the growth of global gesture recognition market. In addition, growing gesture-based interaction in factory automation and increasing application of gesture recognition solutions in the industrial sector is fueling the demand for gesture control technology at the global level.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Automotive, hospitality, consumer electronics, gaming, aerospace and defense, commercial centers, educational hubs, medical centers among others. Application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops is one of the major driving factors behind the growth of gesture recognition market globally in 2015, followed by automotive and gaming segments. Reliability along with user-friendliness is some of the major factors fueling the application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics.

Furthermore, by technology the market is segmented into touch-based gesture recognition and touch less gesture recognition. Moreover, gyroscope, accelerometer, combo sensor comes under touch-based gesture recognition and ultrasonic, infrared 2D array and camera solutions comes under touch less gesture recognition. Geographically, the global gesture recognition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into gesture recognition market in these regions based on revenue (USD million).

The report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and their market position to aid in strategic decision making. The market attractiveness analysis and patent analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, future research scope, industry competition and strategies adopted by market leaders.