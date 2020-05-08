Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size, Share, Development by 2024– Top Key players like BASF,Changchun,Lanxess,Inc.

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 91 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik

Market Segment by Type, covers

Long Fiber

Short Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

