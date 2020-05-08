Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players Novatech SA, Boston Medical Products, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Cook, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc.

Airway stent which is tube-shaped devices that usually placed bronchoscopically and can be used to treat a variety of large airway diseases. The global market report of Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market offers deep expertise in market definition, classification, programs, commitments, and market features, as well as showing the CAGR figures for the forecast years 2018-2025. Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market Report also provides the latest developments and contracts awarded in the Cardiovascular Devices industry across various regions. Where major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are addressed in this market report on the Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market, the market share of key competitors worldwide is studied. The report also shares data type including capacity, output, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, rate of growth, consumption, import, export, etc. This report also analyzes the chain of industry, the process of production, the cost structure, the marketing channel. Global Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market forecasts the comprehensive report of the global Cardiovascular Devices industry. Market drivers and constraints are discovered using the SWOT analysis. Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market Report focuses on market share dominated by the major players, types and applications of Cardiovascular Devices Industry.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “Global Airway Stent/ Lung Stent Market to USD 76.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Type

Tracheal Stents,

Laryngeal Stents

Product

Self-Expandable Stents

Non-Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents

Material

Metal Lung Stents

Silicone Lung Stents

Hybrid Lung Stents

Procedure

Bronchoscopy Flexible Bronchoscopy Rigid Bronchoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Application

Lung Cancer

Primary Airway Tumors

Oesophageal Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Head & Neck Tumours

Metastases

Postintubation & Idiopatic Benign Tracheal Stenosis

Inflammatory Lesions

Tracheobronchial Malacia

Vascular Compression

End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Geographical Segmentation: Global Airway Stent/ Lung Stent Market

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Airway Stent/ Lung Stent market is expected to grow in the near future due to rising geriatric population and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and rising prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

Factors Driving Growth In The Airway Stent/ Lung Stent Market

Rising Geriatric Population

The rising age leads to diseases which include lung disorders, cardiovascular diseases and so on. The According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people generally having age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841 million in 2013 to more than 2 billion in 2050. As per Population Reference Bureau, in 2016 the number of Americans between the age bracket of 65 and above was 46 million and this number will be 98 million by 2060. The group share of 65 and older age will rise to 24% from 15%.

The rising number of geriatric population leads to more number of diseases as the ageing population is more prone to these problems, which is boosting the market in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Lung Cancer and Other Respiratory Diseases

The leading five respiratory conditions which account for the great burden to society include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute respiratory infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer. Respiratory diseases are the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the WHO, in 2010, smoking is the major cause of about 71.0% of all lung cancer deaths and 42.0% of chronic respiratory disease worldwide. Eurostat shows more than 401 thousand deaths occurred in Europe due to diseases of the respiratory system in 2013. Since these devices can help in preventing complications and various lung and respiratory diseases, the demand is expected to grow in the future.

Some of the major players operating

Airway Stent/ Lung Stent market are

Novatech SA,

Boston Medical Products, Inc,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.,

Medtronic,

Cook, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Microtech Systems, Inc.,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.,

Fuji Systems Corp.,

ENDO-FLEX GmbH,

EFER ENDOSCOPY,

S&G BIOTECH Inc.,

HOOD LABORATORIES,

Kapitex Healthcare Ltd.

