Global Contrast Injector Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Contrast Injector Market (by product type (injector systems, consumables, accessories), application (radiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Contrast Injector. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Contrast Injector cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Contrast Injector growth factors.

The forecast Contrast Injector Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Contrast Injector on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global contrast injector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical devices employed for injecting radio-opaque contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for a medical imaging procedure are known as contrast injectors. Or, Contrast injectors are used to enhance quality of medical imaging such as CT, MRI, PET/CT and ultrasound. Over the years, with ever-increasing technological sophistication, these contrast injectors have evolved from manual injectors having manifolds with stop-cocks to automated versions, providing added accuracy and advantages.

Global contrast injector market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of the market for medium and long term. Factors such as a large number of approvals for contrast agents in different geographies and an increasing number of public and private diagnostic centers are helping to generate the sustainable demand for contrast injectors. Additionally, growing geriatric population, which is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders, it helps to focus in the region of clinical interest for better treatment, are making it more favorable in medical sector for better treatment.

On the basis of region, the contrast injector market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is leading player in this market globally, due to high adoption of contrast media injectors (CMI) in radiology procedures by hospitals and clinicians as compared to other regions, the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. A large number of people in these regions suffer from neurological and cardiovascular disorders, propelling the market for contrast media injectors in the region. Medical connectors are with medical electronic equipment, including diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, dental applications, cardiac assist devices, and disposable equipment etc.

Asia-Pacific region is growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India exhibit significant growth prospect in terms of rapid increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment and procedures. The growth of contrast injector market in this region is attributed to economic growth in this region, which has led to increased disposable income and consequently, increased the affordability of sophisticated imaging technology, increasing population of old people. Moreover, a large population base and growing geriatric population, which is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders, would lead to a large potential patient base.

Market Segmentation by Product and Application

The report on global contrast injector market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product, the global contrast injector market is categorized into injector systems, consumables and accessories. On the basis of application, the global contrast injector market is categorized into radiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global contrast injector market such as Bayer AG (Medrad Inc.), Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Guerbet Group, Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg. , Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (SinoMDT), Apollo RT Co., Ltd., Vivid Imaging, Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc) and GE Healthcare.

