Global DevOps Platform Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

Scope of the Report:

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the “new Cloud” by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

The global DevOps Platform market is valued at 2590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5360 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DevOps Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the DevOps Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DevOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

