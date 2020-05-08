Global Distillation Column Packing Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024– Top Key players like– Top Key players like Sulzer,Raschig,Montz,Inc.

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Distillation Column Packing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 91 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Distillation Packings refers to a range of specially designed materials for use in absorption and distillation columns and chemical reactors. Structured packings typically consist of thin corrugated metal plates or gauzes arranged in a way that force fluids to take complicated paths through the column, thereby creating a large surface area for contact between different phases.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

RVT Process Equipment

HAT International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Montz

Haiyan New Century

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Tianjin Univtech

GTC Technology US

Matsui Machine

Lantec Products

Kevin Enterprises

Boneng

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Packings

Plastic Packings

Ceramic Packings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others

