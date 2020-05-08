Global Ecommerce Growth Market 2019-2025, by Top Key Players, Growth Rate, Competitive Strategies and Industry Factors

Food and beverage industry faces many challenges for their product lining including meeting consumer demands and managing supply chains. Ecommerce helps these industries/ organizations to grow into the market according to the market trend change and avails different upcoming opportunities for the betterment of the customer and operating margins. Ecommerce gives real time tracking and information from different sources to one source which plays big role in the industry.

Ecommerce market is primarily driven by the growth in the online shopping which gives multiple options at a glance. Also retailers are using strategies like same-day-delivery are helping them to grow the ecommerce market. New preservation techniques used for the perishable foods is also one of the key driver responsible for the ecommerce growth. User-friendly interface, low costs, and daily delivery options have made the ecommerce more trending over traditional sellers. Social media is also playing important role in driving the ecommerce market as the processing can be done using mobile phones which is one of the significant way of using ecommerce.

In 2018, the global Ecommerce Growth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ecommerce Growth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ecommerce Growth development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mondelez International

PepsiCo

Amazon

Firstcom

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Perishable Products

Non-Perishable Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Food And Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

