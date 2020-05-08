Global Enterprise Content Management Market Massive Industry Improvement Till 2025 – Alfresco, Appatura, Axyon Consulting, Box, Box UK, Lexmark, DocuWare, Everteam, Laserfiche, Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland
According to key research findings, the global Enterprise Content Management market is likely to expand at a stable CAGR. The Global Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to reach USD 109.66 billion by 2025, from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Key Players/Competitors/Vendors: The report offers a complete analysis of various companies including
Alfresco, Appatura, Axyon Consulting, Box, Box UK, Lexmark, DocuWare, Everteam, Laserfiche, Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland, IBM, Laserfiche, M-Files Corporation, Microsoft, Newgen Software, OpenText, Oracle, Oracle Corporation UK Ltd, Xerox, Alfresco, Lexmark International Pte. Ltd., Lexmark International (Asia Pacific), Lexmark UK, Lexmark Canada Inc., Adobe, Fabasoft and others.
Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Enterprise Content Management Market
- Exponential growth in digital content across enterprises.
- Need for regulatory content management to enhance operations.
- Increased traction for risk mitigation in content management.
- High need for securing confidential data and protection against data loss.
- Difficulties in the smooth handling of enterprise data in case of mergers and acquisitions.
- Existence of functional content data silos.
Global Enterprise Content Management Market: Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Market opportunity
- Business Decision Framework
- Drivers And Challenges
- Market challenges
- Market drivers
- Market Key Trends
- Players Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Players Analysis
- Players covered
- Players classification
- Market positioning of Players
- Appendix
- List of abbreviations
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate?
- What are the key factors driving the global Enterprise Content Management market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Enterprise Content Management market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Enterprise Content Management market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the Porter’s five forces analysis of the Enterprise Content Management market?
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies Data Bridge Market Research use Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics. This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global Enterprise Content Management market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and regional total market of Enterprise Content Management market including capacity, production, production value, and cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export details.
Key Segmentation of Global Enterprise Content Management Market
On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into
- accounts and finance,
- human resource,
- supply chain management,
- operations and marketing
Based on Component, the market is segmented into
- solutions and
- services
The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into content workflow, document management, imaging and capturing, web content management, records management, digital asset management, mobile content management, case management and eDiscovery. The services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation service, training and education and support and maintenance.
On the basis of deployment type, the market is classified into
- on-premises and
- cloud
Based on organization size, the market is segmented into
- SMEs and
- large enterprises
Based on vertical, the market is segmented into
- BFSI,
- government,
- manufacturing,
- telecom and IT,
- consumer goods and retail,
- healthcare and life sciences,
- energy and utilities,
- transportation and logistics
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and Brazil are among the others.
Competitive Analysis: Global Enterprise Content Management Market
The global enterprise content management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enterprise content management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
In 2016, Oracle launched new SaaS, PaaS and IaaS cloud services which is beneficial in transformative technologies for big data analytics, IoT (Internet of Things), social and mobile phones.
