Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

This study considers the External AC-DC Power Supply value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

<5W

5 – 10W

11- 50W

51 – 100W

100 – 250W

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED lighting

Wireless power & charging

Military & aerospace

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global External AC-DC Power Supply by Players

4 External AC-DC Power Supply by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Forecast

…Continued

