Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.
For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.
The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2658015
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Delta(Eltek)
Lite-On Technology
Acbel Polytech
Salcomp
Chicony Power
Emerson(Artesyn)
Flextronics
Mean Well
TDK Lambda
Phihong
FSP Group
Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-external-ac-dc-power-supply-market-growth-2019-2024
This study considers the External AC-DC Power Supply value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
<5W
5 – 10W
11- 50W
51 – 100W
100 – 250W
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Computer & Office
Mobile Communications
Consumer
Telecom/datacomm
Industrial
Medical
LED lighting
Wireless power & charging
Military & aerospace
Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2658015
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global External AC-DC Power Supply by Players
4 External AC-DC Power Supply by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Forecast
…Continued
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019
Email id: [email protected]