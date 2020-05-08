Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2025
This report presents the worldwide Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Glasses-free 3D is any method of displaying stereoscopic images (adding binocular perception of 3D depth) without the use of special headgear or glasses on the part of the viewer. Because headgear is not required, it is also called “glassesless 3D ” or ” autostereoscopy “. There are two broad approaches currently used to accommodate motion parallax and wider viewing angles: eye-tracking, and multiple views so that the display does not need to sense where the viewers’ eyes are located.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the glass-free HD 3D displays industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in Aisa, North America and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature technology of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.
North America is the largest sales market in the world. It sales more than 1074 units with a growth rate of 34.4% in 2015. EU ranks the second largest sales market of glass-free HD 3D displays, selling almost 800 units with a growth rate of 25.63% in 2015. China is the biggest production market of glass-free HD 3D displays. And it is developing fast and is the most potential consumer market.
Glass-free HD 3D displays industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the ecosystem and innovation technology. There has to be different cooperation between different industries such as system platform, content services, optical material, and sometime need other equipment to realize the special function.
The Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays market was valued at 48 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Alioscopy
Evistek
Kangde Xin
Leyard
Inlife-Handnet
Magnetic 3D
TCL Corporation
Exceptional 3D
YUAN CHANG VISION
Realcel Electronic
Vision Display
Seefeld
Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Breakdown Data by Type
Light Barrier Technology
Lenticular Lens Technology
Directional Backlight
Direct Imaging
Other
Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Breakdown Data by Application
TV
Advertising Display
Mobile Devices
Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some Point from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Light Barrier Technology
1.4.3 Lenticular Lens Technology
1.4.4 Directional Backlight
1.4.5 Direct Imaging
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 TV
1.5.3 Advertising Display
1.5.4 Mobile Devices
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Size
2.1.1 Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Production 2013-2025
2.2 Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market
2.4 Key Trends for Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Markets & Products
