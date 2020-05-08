Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2019-2025

The insurance brokers and agents market is primarily engaged in acting as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers in insurance transactions. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with suitable insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. was the largest company in the insurance brokers and agents market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Insurance Brokers And Agents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Insurance Brokers And Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Brokers And Agents development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marsh & McLennan

Willis Towers Watson

Aon

Arthur J. Gallagher

Brown & Brown

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Agencies

Brokers

Bancassurance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Agencies

1.4.3 Brokers

1.4.4 Bancassurance

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Offline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Size

2.2 Insurance Brokers And Agents Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

