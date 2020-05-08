Global Lightweight Conveyor Belts Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Lightweight Conveyor Belts is one kind of conveyor belts, which is quite an important professionally advanced, versatile machines mainly used in automatic line delivery of products. The raw material of Lightweight Conveyor Belts are cotton, nylon, polyester, aramid and blended materials and other industrial fabrics as structure, PVC, TPU, PE, TPEE or other polymer materials as coatings. It is widely used in food industry, Logistics industry, Agriculture industry, building materials industry and airport industry.
Global Lightweight Conveyor Belts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Habasit
Ammeraal Beltech
Sampla
Forbo-Siegling
Derco
Esbelt
Intralox
Mitsuboshi
Nitta
YongLi
Continental AG
Wuxi Shun Sheng
Bando
CHIORINO
Sparks
LIAN DA
Jiangyin TianGuang
Beltar
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Coating Process
Calendering Process
By End-User / Application
Food & Tobacco
Transport and Logistics Industry
Printing and Packaging Industry
Textile Industry
Agriculture
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Habasit
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Ammeraal Beltech
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Sampla
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Forbo-Siegling
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Derco
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Esbelt
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Intralox
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Mitsuboshi
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Nitta
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 YongLi
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Continental AG
12.12 Wuxi Shun Sheng
12.13 Bando
12.14 CHIORINO
12.15 Sparks
12.16 LIAN DA
12.17 Jiangyin TianGuang
12.18 Beltar