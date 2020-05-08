Global Massive MIMO Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Verizon, Verizon Wireless, ZTE Corporation, Sprint, China Mobile, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefónica, Singtel

Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output is known as Massive MIMO is a wireless technology that helps in transferring more data using multiple transmitters and receivers. It is mostly used in telecommunication sector where the need for transmitting data to multiple users at a time is more critical. The massive MIMO uses multi-antenna Base Stations (BSs) to serve large amount of users. It has duplexing mode that is designed for TDD operation to exploit channel reciprocity. It uses two transmitter and two receiver antenna elements to double the capacity. The massive MIMO helps to increase network capacity and spectral efficiency as well as reduces wireless network interference. For instance, in 2018, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited deployed pre-5G Massive MIMO at IPL stadiums in India. This massive MIMO offers more than 5 times the capacity in a 30 MHz wide band spectrum and stadiums are connected with various wireless broadband solution.

The Global Massive MIMO Market was valued at USD 1,120 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 19,900 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 42.4 % for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Massive MIMO market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The Massive MIMO market report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Need of high speed data transfer for large amount of data at a given time.

Increasing software implementation in communication network.

High signal to noise ratio and link reliability.

Large reduction in latency on air interface.

Lack of standardization of spectrum allocation.

High signal processing complexity due to utilization of large number of antennas and multiplexing.

Top Players of Global Massive MIMO Market

Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Verizon, Verizon Wireless, ZTE Corporation, Sprint, China Mobile, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefónica, Singtel, Telstra, CommScope, ZTE USA, ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd, ZTE Canada, China Mobile International Limited, CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL (UK) LIMITED, airtel, Bharti Airtel International (Netherland) B.V., Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Telekom UK Limited, Smartone Mobile Communication Limited, China United Network Communications Co., Ltd., China Unicom Americas, Jio, RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM UK LIMITED, Idea Cellular Ltd, Vizzavi España (Vodafone Group Plc), Telefônica Brasil, O2 (Telefónica UK), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk and others.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

By Type of Antennas

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T128R & Above

By Spectrum

FDD

TDD

Others (FBMC and OFDM)

By Application

Commercial Use

Public Use

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

The global massive MIMO market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, CommScope Inc. collaborated with Nokia Corporation to develop Massive MIMO integrated antenna solution. This solution enables network with support of mobile data traffic growth and the evolution to 5G

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global massive MIMO market.

Analyze and forecast the massive MIMO market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

