Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Observational Studies 2019 Top Vendors of Industry are Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Some of the major players operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, , BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods amba, Tate & Lyle, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., FMC Corporation, PIOMA chemicals, BI Nutraceuticals, nutragenesis, NWIL, Barrington Nutritionals, CK Ingredients, Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Marcor, among others.

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Others), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Health Benefits, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 56.52 billion by 2025, from USD 31.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers: Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Increase in incidences and burden of chronic diseases

Mandating of food fortification by government organizations

Increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients

Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutraceutical ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented based on type, application, form health benefits and geographical segments.

Based on type: –The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibres & specialty carbohydrates, phytochemical & plant extracts and others. The others market segment is further sub segmented into glucosamine, chondroitin, and polyols.

On the basis of application: – The global nutraceutical ingredients market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. The animal nutrition market segment is further sub segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and others (equine and pets).

On the basis of form: – global nutraceutical market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Based on health benefits: – The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into gut health, bone health, heart health, immunity nutrition, weight management and. The others market segment is further sub segmented into ingredients that help prevent depression, asthma, and oral problems

