Global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2025

Property & casualty insurance providers are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies that protect policy holders against future uncertain losses that may occur as a result of property damage or contingent liability. This market includes direct insurance providers which underwrite polices for protection against events such as natural calamities, burglary, fire accidents, riots and terrorism related incidents. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public/companies who buy property and casualty insurance policies, it can be either through intermediary or direct selling.

Global insurers are using big data analytics to enhance their performance. Big data is being used in claim management, pricing, underwriting and risk selection among others. This growth is mainly driven by increasing points of contact including social media, which provides a bulk of data that can be transformed into insights and leveraged by insurers to efficiently execute the settlement process. Big data consists of high-volume, high-variety and high-velocity information, and benefits insurers in multiple ways such as faster identification and reporting of events, automatic claim assessment and calculation of loss reserves. According to a recent survey by Wills Towers Watson, more than 40% of property & casualty insurance firms are already using big data and is expected to increase to 80% in the next two years.

In 2018, the global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Property And Casualty Insurance Providers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allstate

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Travelers Companies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automobile Insurance Carriers

Malpractice/Indemnity Insurance Carriers

Fidelity Insurance Carriers

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Carriers

Homeowners Insurance Carriers

Surety Insurance Carriers

Liability Insurance Carriers

Market segment by Application, split into

Intermediary

Direct Selling

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automobile Insurance Carriers

1.4.3 Malpractice/Indemnity Insurance Carriers

1.4.4 Fidelity Insurance Carriers

1.4.5 Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Carriers

1.4.6 Homeowners Insurance Carriers

1.4.7 Surety Insurance Carriers

1.4.8 Liability Insurance Carriers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Intermediary

1.5.3 Direct Selling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Size

2.2 Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

