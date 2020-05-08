Global Thawing System Market to 2025 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders Helmer Scientific, Boekel Scientific, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co, BioCision, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CytoTherm, Bioline India, EQUITEC TMC GROUP, LABCOLD among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global thawing system market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thawing system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The global thawing system market accounted to USD 139.74 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition

Thawing systems are used for defrosting biological samples such as plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC, platelets in diagnostic centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology.

Major Market Competitors

Helmer Scientific

Boekel Scientific

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

SARSTEDT AG & Co

BioCision

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CytoTherm

Bioline India

EQUITEC TMC GROUP

LABCOLD among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of thawed cells in the study and treatment of diabetes and cancer

Technological advancements in sample thawing devices

High cost of automation

Issues related to biospecimen sample procurement

