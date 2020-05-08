Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top key players TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BeSpoon SAS, Alereon, Inc., PULSE-LINK, Inc, Johanson Technology, Inc., Decawave, nanotron Technologies GmbH, 5D Robotics, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

The Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market accounted for USD 62.10 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market report offers a extensive and precise estimates and forecasts study of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) industry along with the analysis of essential features providing key industry insights to the readers. The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market research report further delivers an methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the Ultra-Wideband Uwb Market size be by the end of the forecast period and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key industry trends?

What are the driving factors of this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players?

Industry Players Analysis in Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market:

ultra-wideband (UWB) market include TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

BeSpoon SAS

Alereon, Inc.

PULSE-LINK, Inc

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Decawave, nanotron Technologies GmbH

5D Robotics, Inc.

ZIH Corp and Fractus Antennas S.L

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a type of wireless network communication method which consumes low power in order to get high bandwidth connections. Without utilizing much power, it does transmit ample of information over a short distance. These are usually designed for wireless PAN, consumer electronics and radar systems.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing demand in IoT and Real-time locating systems

Utilization in wireless sensor network

Major Market Restraints:

Greater competition from substitute products

High price of ultra-wideband (UWB)

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is segmented into imaging, real time locating systems (RTLS)/WSN and others.

On the basis of services, global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, residential, retail, automotive and others.

On the basis of geography, the global ultra-wideband (UWB) market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others

