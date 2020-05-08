Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2023 – Inergy, Kautex, TI Automotive, YAPP, Yachiyo and Magna Steyr” to its huge collection of research reports.\



Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market

Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vehicle Fuel Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, global market of vehicle fuel tank developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 3.1%. In 2016, global revenue of vehicle fuel tank is nearly 9199.76 M USD; the actual production is about 95716 K Unit.

The global average price of vehicle fuel tank is in the decreasing trend, from 102.8 USD/Unit in 2012 to 96.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

he classification of vehicle fuel tank includes metal fuel tank and plastic fuel tank, and the proportion of plastic fuel tank in 2016 is about 75%.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Fuel Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2023, from 9310 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

