Global Wireless Charging Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Wireless Charging Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Wireless Charging Market 2019-2024

Wireless Charging is the transmission of electrical power from a power source to a receiving device without any physical connections. It delivers a number of benefits to users like preventing electric shocks due to the power cord connection’s contacts, and increase the convenience and ubiquity for the charging of everyday devices. In general, there are three types of wireless charging technologies currently existing; radio frequency-based wireless charging, electromagnetic induction and resonant wireless charging.

Scope of the Global Wireless Charging Market Report

This report focuses on the Wireless Charging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2016. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Other sectors, such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and defense are also expected to spur industry growth as end-users have exhibited a tendency towards minimizing the hassles of wires for powering various devices. This is relatively a new industry and currently is in its growth phase. Heavy investments are being made by key industry participants on R&D activities to enhance existing features and functionalities. A major focus is on improving the power transmission range that can facilitate charging of devices wirelessly over long distances.

The worldwide market for Wireless Charging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Wireless Charging Market Segment by Manufacturers

Samsung

WiTricity

Qualcomm

PowerbyProxi

IDT

Semtech

Powermat

Global Wireless Charging Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Wireless Charging Market Segment by Type

Receiver

Transmitter

Global Wireless Charging Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Vehicles & Transport

Medical Devices & Equipment

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Wireless Charging Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Wireless Charging Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Wireless Charging Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Wireless Charging Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Wireless Charging Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Wireless Charging Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Wireless Charging Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Wireless Charging Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

