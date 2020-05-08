Impregnated Paper Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast Up To 2026

Impregnated paper is a sheet with excellent water absorbing and liquid retaining properties. It is made from wooden pulp and natural cotton linter. Materials such as plastic or latex are used to percolate the paper rather than coating it to increase its tearing resistance, wet strength, and oil resistance. Impregnated paper is a solid color paper or printed paper pressed at high temperature and pressure. Saturation paper is used to manufacture impregnated paper. The sheet of impregnated paper is made of several layers; the outside layer that receives the coloring matter is made of fine grain fiber, which increases the density of the paper. The outer layer is comparatively less permeable than the inner layer.

Based on the type of resin, the impregnated paper market can be segmented into phenol, melamine, and urea. In terms of application, the impregnated paper market can be divided into furniture manufacturing and interior design. Based on end-use, the impregnated paper market can be segregated into industrial, commercial, and residential. The melamine segment is expected to experience immense growth in the next few years owing to the unique properties of the paper. Melamine forms a hard composite with the paper and also imparts properties such as flame resistance to the impregnated paper. The urea segment is anticipated to account for wide share of the impregnated paper market in the near future, owing to its least toxic nature compared to the other types of resins used in the manufacture of impregnated paper.

The global impregnated paper market has been expanding, as countries have been focusing on investing significantly in new construction projects. Asia Pacific is projected to be an attractive market for impregnated paper market due to the growth in infrastructure development and constant investments by government and private firms in new building projects in countries such as China and India. The need for furniture and interior design in new buildings in Asia Pacific is likely to rise during the forecast period due to the expansion in the construction sector. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for impregnated paper in the next few years.

The construction sector in Middle East & Africa and Latin America has been expanding at a rapid pace since the last few years owing to the ongoing new construction projects. Furthermore, North America and Europe are likely to provide significant opportunities for the impregnated paper market due to the increasing demand for furniture and interior design. Growth in the construction sector in Europe has been sluggish as compared to that in other regions. However, rise in requirement of new furniture and increase in usage of interior design in hotels, malls, and shopping complexes along with residential purposes are likely to boost the demand for impregnated paper during the forecast period. Unavailability of raw materials required for the manufacture of impregnated paper and fluctuation in the prices of raw materials can hamper market growth. Availability of alternatives is the primary restraint of the market. Implementation of stringent government regulations on the usage of harmful toxic chemicals for the production of impregnated paper can hamper market growth.

Major players operating in the impregnated paper market include Starwood, Dekodur GmbH, impress surfaces GmbH, and Awa Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd.

