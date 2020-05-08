Increasing Demand for Beverages Opening New Doors of Opportunities in Lemon Extract Market

Lemon extract, i.e. a citrus flavorant processed from lemon peel oil, is generally manufactured by combining essential lemon peel oil with an adequate amount of alcohol, wherein, the fresh fragrance of lemon is maintained throughout the process. The exotic fragrance of lemon extract finds application in various industries as a key ingredient and a distinctive aroma and delicious flavour of lemon extract make it an ideal food ingredient candidate in the food and beverage processing industries. As lemon extract has a concentration of citric acid and vitamin C, it is increasingly used in various cosmetics, personal care, and home care products. The global lemon extract market is anticipated to experience positive growth during the forecast period.

There is growing demand for citrus flavors and natural food additives such as lemon extract, especially in economies such as India and Japan, owing to increasing number of food processing industries and shifting consumer preference towards citrus flavors. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with citrus flavors, such as lemon extract, essential oils, and others.

Along with food processing and cosmetics, lemon extract has emerging demand in pharmaceuticals as a flavoring agent in oral syrups, and is also used in various other drugs due to its antibacterial properties that help in eliminating chronic bacteria that cause cold and flu. In reference to abundant industrial applications and growing demand, the market for lemon extract is expected to remain positive in the future. In the region of Asia Pacific, lemon extract is a highly preferred flavorant over other citrus flavors among consumers.

Among the nature segments in the global lemon extract market, the organic lemon extract segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to wellbeing and mindfulness of purchasers in regards to natural items because of their medical advantages. Be that as it may, the ordinary lemon extract portion had the most astounding piece of the pie in the year 2017, inferable from its reasonable costs and openness.

Increasing consumer inclination towards natural perfumed and detoxifying cleaners and sanitizers is anticipated to fuel the growth of global lemon extract market from the demand side.

Limonene is a key element of lemon extract that grants its a few valuable properties. Limonene can be a substitution for various industrial solvents such as glycol ethers, mineral spirits, and toluene. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth of the lemon extract market from the supply side. Therefore, lemon extract is anticipated to experience high demand in homecare products during the forecast period.

Key market players of lemon extract are relied upon to use this open door over the forecast period. Various food and beverage processors are increasingly concentrating on continuous research and development in order to enhance the innovative dietary and multifunctional profile of lemon extract that offers more medical advantages.