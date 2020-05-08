Industrial Communication Market : Analyzing Growth by focusing on Top Key Operating Vendors

Global Industrial Communication Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Industrial Communication Market was valued at USD 71.52 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 163.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Industrial Communication?

Industrial Communication can be defined as a communication protocol that has a set of rules which allow for the transfer and exchange of data between the devices in order to be able to communicate. With the advancements in technology comes the development in the field of electronics, this has allowed for the automation of industrial processes. An industrial communication network allows for an efficient means of data exchange, data controllability, and flexibility to connect various devices and acts as a backbone for any automation system architecture.

Global Industrial Communication Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several advantages to the implementation of industrial communication such as the increase in the efficiency of the communication protocol, as well as the automation of industrial processes. These factors are driving the market for industrial communication. Factor such as the lack of standardization among equipment manufacturers is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Industrial Communication Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Industrial Communication Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Sick AG, Omron, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Moxa Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, GE Grid Solutions, LLC, Cisco Systems and Advantech. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Industrial Communication Market, By Communication Protocol

• Fieldbus

• Industrial Ethernet

• Wireless

Global Industrial Communication Market, By End-Use Application

• Automotive and Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals and Fertilizers

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Energy & Power

• Mining

• Engineering/Fabrication

• Water and Wastewater

• Others

Global Industrial Communication Market, By Offering

• Components

• Software

• Services

Global Industrial Communication Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

