Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2018-2028

Inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) are genetically heterogeneous disorders which is one of the cause of blindness. There are more than 100 types of inherited retinal diseases and severity varies significantly. Due to inherited nature of these disease there is no cure and hence path to the inherited retinal diseases treatment is not clear. Recently in 2018, gene therapy based inherited retinal diseases treatment was approved by FDA.

There are more than 200 DNA which are responsible for this disease further making inherited retinal diseases treatment difficult. Most of children suffering from this disease turn blind within a year after they are born. Around 4 of every 10,000 children born in the UK are diagnosed with some form of inherited retinal disease and the prevalence further increases to 6 per 10,000 in population below aged 16 years. This represent significant amount population though the incidence of the disease seems low, further making inherited retinal diseases treatment important.

Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of the inherited retinal diseases expected to drive the growth of inherited retinal diseases treatment market. Increasing awareness and treatment seeking rate expected to fuel the growth of inherited retinal diseases treatment market. Increasing understanding about the inherited retinal diseases treatment options and diagnosis of the disease further expected to enhance the growth of inherited retinal diseases treatment market. Increasing expenditure R& D by the product manufacturing companies in the inherited retinal diseases treatment market expected to increase revenue generation in near future. The manufacturing companies in the inherited retinal diseases treatment market further focusing on the gene mutation specific approach for the developing new products further expected to drive the growth of inherited retinal diseases treatment market. Various manufacturers are engaging in the collaborations, partnerships to carry out clinical trials to further develop inherited retinal diseases treatment options more efficiently.

Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

Inherited retinal diseases treatment market is segmented based on the treatment type, distribution channel, and region

By the treatment type Inherited retinal diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Gene therapy treatment

Symptomatic treatment

By distribution channel Inherited retinal diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market: Overview

Globally increasing prevalence of the disease expected to contribute to inherited retinal diseases treatment market significantly. By the treatment type inherited retinal diseases treatment market is expected to be dominated by gene therapy treatment. Whereas, by distribution channel inherited retinal diseases treatment market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies. The manufacturers in inherited retinal diseases treatment market are highly focusing on the development of new formulation for the inherited retinal diseases treatment.

Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global inherited retinal diseases treatment market is expected to be dominated by North America due higher treatment seeking rate and higher penetration of inherited retinal diseases treatment options. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative inherited retinal diseases treatment market due to comparatively higher prevalence of inherited retinal diseases coupled with higher treatment seeking rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing inherited retinal diseases treatment market due to rapidly increasing awareness about the disease and increasing product penetration in the region. Presence of one of the fastest growing economies such as India and China further expected drive the growth of inherited retinal diseases treatment market in the APAC region. Latin America inherited retinal diseases treatment market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing diagnosis of the condition in the region. Middle East and Africa is least lucrative inherited retinal diseases treatment market due to low treatment seeking rate, low product penetration, and low diagnosis rate. Overall, global inherited retinal diseases treatment market expected to witness significant growth due to increasing penetration of products and diagnosis.

Inherited Retinal Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the global key participants operating in inherited retinal diseases treatment market are: Spark Therapeutics, Novartis AG, and others