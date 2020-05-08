Latest Research: 2019 Global Automatic Door Market 2024 Forecast Report

Global Automatic Door Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Automatic Door Market 2019-2024

Automatic door is powered open and closed either by electricity, spring, or both while a person or a vehicle passing through it.

Scope of the Global Automatic Door Market Report

This report focuses on the Automatic Door in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Automatic Door in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Door product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automatic Door is mainly sales by Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze and Tormax and these companies occupied about 53.81% market share in 2014.

The United States of America, Germany, Japan and China are major consumption regions in automatic door market. The growth rate of automatic door market is relatively higher in China and other emerging markets than the growth rate in Europe and USA. In terms of production, the situation is showed with the same phenomenon.

The worldwide market for Automatic Door is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Automatic Door Market Segment by Manufacturers

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

DSS Automatic Doors

ADSF

RUBEK

Auto Ingress

KBB

Ningbo Ownic

Shanghai PAD

Deper

Sane Boon

Meibisheng

DBJR

Global Automatic Door Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automatic Door Market Segment by Type

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other

Global Automatic Door Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

hAirports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Automatic Door Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Automatic Door Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Automatic Door Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Automatic Door Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Automatic Door Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Automatic Door Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Automatic Door Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Automatic Door Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

