LCD Driver Market Drivers, Volume And Forecast By 2018 – 2026

LCD driver is a kind of peripheral device which actually interfaces to the liquid crystal display. It produces the drive signal and can be cascaded for the larger LCD application. LCD driver controls the complex AC voltage requirement for liquid crystal display and work with the LCD controller for the purpose of keeping refreshing pixel information in their drive circuitry. Numerous display drivers are being specifically designed to easily integrate with a wide variety of microprocessor or microcontroller and a wide range of LCD display type. The growth of LCD driver market is highly reliant on the rising demand of low cost LCD module for various end user applications like in automotive, consumer electronics among others.

Continuously increasing demand of the LCD driver for the purpose of designing the automotive, industrial and portable equipment’s is acting as a major growth driver for the LCD driver market. Therefore, the chip on glass module which allows the LCD driver to be mounted directly on the overlapping edge of the glass plates results into a less thick integrated display which in turn is also acting as one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of LCD drivers during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for the LCD driver for the purpose of usage in EL panel for transflective & transmissive display is also anticipated to increase the demand of the LCD driver in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the LCD driver market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the LCD driver market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the higher number of tracks that is required in case of LCD driver in comparison to other types of module. Issues with the higher cost and thickness of device display in comparison to other modules is also acting as one of the major constraint for the LCD driver market. More complex inventory handling and erratic arrangement of the LCD & PCB are also acting as restraining factor for the LCD driver market. Nearby placement of the display driver to the microcontroller and mechanically more stable modules that is being built on PCB is expected to act as key opportunities for the LCD driver market.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the LCD driver market has been segmented on the basis of product type, supply voltage and geography. Based on the product type the LCD driver market has been segmented into five categories those are TFT driver, TN/STN display driver, VFD driver, OLED driver and car clock driver. Based on supply voltage the LCD driver market can be segmented on three categories those are 1.8 to 5.5 V, 2.5 to 6 V and 9V.Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. By product type, the OLED driver segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period because of its usage in a very wide variety of equipment which includes industrial devices, automotive systems and consumer electronics among others. VFD drivers has also shown promising growth.in the automotive industry and it is based upon vacuum tube technology .Geographically, the global LCD driver market is mainly driven by North America region. Significant increase in the adoption of LCD driver module focusing on low cost, low complexity PCB, thin modules and easy to backlight in the U.S. and Canada has been driving the market of LCD driver in North America. U.S. is leading the LCD driver market in North America. APAC is expected to maintain the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating in the LCD driver market includes Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,LG Display Co., Ltd. , Cyviz As , Raio Technology Inc. , Toshiba Corporation , Texas Instruments, Inc. , Novatek Microelectronics Corporation , Intersil Corpration , Seiko Epson Corporation , Fujitsu Limited , Digital View Inc. and Solomon Systech Limited. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

