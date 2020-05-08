Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trend & Forecast to 2025
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes.
In 2018, the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2843119 .
The key players covered in this study
Fishbowl Inventory
Tipalti
SAP
Aptean
Epicor
Syncron International
IFS AB
Appian
Axway
Magaya Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Logistics Software
Cloud Logistics Software
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics Enterprise
Government
Military
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2843119 .
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]