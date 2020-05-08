Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Craft Beer Market Insights, to 2025” with 189 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Craft Beer market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BrewDog (United Kingdom) , Chimay Brewery (Belgium) , Boston Beer Co. (United States) , AFBrew, Asahi Group Holdings (ASH) (Japan) , Himburgs Braukunstkeller (Germany) , BUXTON BREWERY (United Kingdom) , The Craft Beer Co. (United Kingdom) , Yuengling & Son Inc. (United States) , New Belgium Craft Brewery (United States) , Deschutes Brewery (United States) , Bell’s Brewery (United States) and Duvel Moortgat USA (United States)

Scope of the Report of Craft Beer

The market for Craft Beer is expected to register a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period to 2023. This growth is primarily driven by Rising the consumption of drink with the low alcohol by volume and Popularity is gaining among the younger populations.

Market Trend:

Arrival of the new innovative beer such as the fortified one is trending among the population

Market Drivers:

Rising the consumption of drink with the low alcohol by volume

Challenges:

Volatility in the raw material prices

Opportunities:

Innovation in the flavour and other ingredients related to beer



The Craft Beer Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Craft Beer Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Craft Beer Market: Ales, Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Specialty Beers, Others

Key Applications/end-users of Global Craft Beer Market: (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others

Distribution Channel: On trade, Off trade

Top Players in the Market are: BrewDog (United Kingdom) , Chimay Brewery (Belgium) , Boston Beer Co. (United States) , AFBrew, Asahi Group Holdings (ASH) (Japan) , Himburgs Braukunstkeller (Germany) , BUXTON BREWERY (United Kingdom) , The Craft Beer Co. (United Kingdom) , Yuengling & Son Inc. (United States) , New Belgium Craft Brewery (United States) , Deschutes Brewery (United States) , Bell's Brewery (United States) and Duvel Moortgat USA (United States)

List of players also available in Coverage: Carlsberg Group (Denmark) , Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery (Belgium) , STONE BREWING (United States) , Thornbridge Brewery (United Kingdom) , Van Pur (Poland)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Craft Beer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Craft Beer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Craft Beer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Craft Beer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Craft Beer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Craft Beer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Craft Beer Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Craft Beer market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Craft Beer various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Craft Beer.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Craft Beer market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Craft Beer market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Craft Beer market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

