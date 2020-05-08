Market of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Industry Reviewed for 2018 – 2023 in New Research Available at Bigmarketresearch.com

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA) market, is defined as the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution is mainly used for three applications: Oil, Natural Gas and Water. And Oil & Gas was the most widely used area which took up about 98% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 23%.

The global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers – SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto, Quorum Business Solutions, EnergySys, Schlumberger, JPL, Pansoft, CGI Group, Wipro Limited, Infosys

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market stands to gain remarkable proceeds over 2018-2023, as per a recently compiled report Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers –

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into –

Oil

Natural Gas

Water

Market Segment by Table of Contents:

1 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution

1.2 Classification of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Types

1.2.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Natural Gas

1.3.4 Water

1.4 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SAP Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Adept Solutions

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Adept Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 P2 Energy Solutions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 P2 Energy Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tieto

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tieto Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Quorum Business Solutions

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Quorum Business Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 EnergySys

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 EnergySys Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Schlumberger

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Schlumberger Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 JPL

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 JPL Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Pansoft

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Pansoft Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 CGI Group

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 CGI Group Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Wipro Limited

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Wipro Limited Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Infosys

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Infosys Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

