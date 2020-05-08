Medical Videoscopes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Medical Videoscopes Market (by-product (videoscopes, visualization systems), application (gastrointestinal, gynecology, mediastinoscopy, laryngoscopy, urology endoscopy),end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Videoscopes. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Videoscopes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Videoscopes growth factors.

The forecast Medical Videoscopes Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Videoscopes on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global medical videoscopes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical videoscopes is a type of equipment that is used to illuminate the body cavities to obtain internal body images in medical and surgical settings. The real-time images taken by videoscopes are displayed in front of surgeons during the medical examination or surgical procedure to enable them to have a clear idea of the patient’s medical condition.

Medical videoscopes are used across various applications such as endoscopy, gynecology, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, urology, and bronchoscopy. Apart from their diverse applications, the market for medical videoscopes is also gaining impetus from the latest technological advances introduced in endoscopic procedures, which in turn have resulted in several improvisations in videoscopes. Additionally, the rapidly rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to gastrointestinal and orthopedic diseases, is also anticipated to accelerate demand from the global medical videoscopes market. However, the high cost of this equipment may hinder several small and mid-sized hospitals from investing in them, subsequently hampering the overall growth of the market.

North America is the largest market for the medical videoscopes market, due to the increasing number of endoscopy training workshops and several initiatives take by the U.S. and Canada governments are augmenting the growth of the medical videoscopes market. For instance, Given Imaging developed an ingestible camera, named ‘the PillCam Colon’ that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used during colonoscopy procedures.

Asia Pacific region, is developing at a great pace and is considered to be as the most promising market for the growth of medical videoscopes market due to the presence of a large population base, increasing health care expenditure by governments, rising research funding for better treatments of its people, growing awareness related to videoscopes procedures among patients, etc. are contributing to the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing government support to set up modern healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario and various tax benefits would also drive the medical videoscopes market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Product, Application and End-Use

The report on global medical videoscopes market covers segments such as, product, application and end-use. On the basis of product, the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into videoscopes and visualization systems. On the basis of application, the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into gastrointestinal, gynecology, mediastinoscopy, laryngoscopy, urology endoscopy and others. On the basis of end-use the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical videoscopes market such as, Olympus Corporation , Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GMBH & Co.KG , Fujifilm Holding Corporation , Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) , Richard Wolf GMBH , Smith & Nephew PLC , Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc. and XION GMBH .

