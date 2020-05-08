Mobile Logistics Robot Market Report by segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges to 2025

Robotics technology is a combination of machine tools and computer applications used for various activities that include designing, manufacturing, and others. Use of robotics technology allows consumers to automate processes, increase productivity, enhance quality, and reduce human errors. Integration of warehouse and mobile logistics robot technology ensures accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. For instance, an autonomous mobile robot can adapt to the change in surrounding and its application is expected to increase the efficiency in delivering the merchandise from the shelf to the workstation and can maximize the use of the storage area.

North America is estimated to be one of the key markets for mobile logistics robots due to surge in automation in industry verticals such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and automotive. Hence, the warehousing and supply chain has to be efficient to effectively meet the needs of the customers. The long-term outlook for robotics in North America remains very strong as additional companies in all industries become aware of the positive impact robots have on productivity, quality, manufacturing costs, and time to market.

Factors such as increase in need for safety among workers in workplace and rise in demand from online retailer are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, high initial acquisition cost and challenges faced while working in untested environments act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing and growth of mobile logistics robots into emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global mobile logistics robot market is segmented into industry vertical, function, and region. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, factory/warehouse, hospitality, and others. Based on function, the market is divided into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Aethon Inc., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robots, Omron Corp Adept Technology Inc., Amazon Robotics, Savioke, and GreyOrange.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global mobile logistics robots along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Mobile Logistics Robot Market Key Segments:

By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Factory/Warehouse, Hospitality, Others

By Function: Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging

By Country: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE LOGISTICS ROBOT MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE LOGISTICS ROBOT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE LOGISTICS ROBOT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE LOGISTICS ROBOT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

