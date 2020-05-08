Molecular Breast Imaging Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Breast cancer is one of the most frequently occurring cancer in women across the world. In 2015, American Cancer Society estimated, 40,290 women are expected to die from breast cancer in the U.S. Mammography is the gold standard for breast cancer screening and focused mammography is used for better characterization. However, mammography could miss breast cancer in patients with breast implants, dense breasts and other similar situations. Additionally mammography has a high risk of false positive results making biopsy a confirmatory test. Sonography and MRI are secondary imaging modality.

Molecular breast imaging demonstrated potential for identifying and characterizing breast cancers. 18F-fluoroestradiol is an estrogen analog that is used to indicate the estrogen status of a breast cancer using molecular breast imaging. Conventional molecular imaging devices cannot be used directly for molecular breast imaging since the spatial resolution is compromised in such systems. In order to use conventional systems for molecular breast imaging, the breast need to be isolated and the camera needs to be placed close to the breast. However, this method of molecular breast imaging still does not completely eliminate the resolution issue. Thus specialized molecular breast imaging devices are used for the detection of breast cancer. These molecular breast imaging devices may have a single head or dual head for better spatial resolution and accurate detection.

Molecular Breast Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Molecular Breast Imaging market witnessing the maximum growth in near future owing to increase in patient pool globally. The increased number of breast cancer diagnosis due to rising awareness among women globally is the major drivers for the growth of the Molecular Breast Imaging market. Better spatial resolution and more definitive results are some of the factors that support the growth of the Molecular Breast Imaging market. However, high cost of the molecular breast imaging devices may hinder the growth of the Molecular Breast Imaging market during the forecast period.

Molecular Breast Imaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of product, Molecular Breast Imaging market can be segmented as:

Single Head Molecular Breast Imaging

Dual Head Molecular Breast Imaging

On the basis of the end user, the Molecular Breast Imaging market can be segmented as:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Hospitals

Molecular Breast Imaging Market: Overview

Global Molecular Breast Imaging market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. Molecular Breast Imaging is expected to gain high demand in forecast periods due to increasing in patient pool. However the risk of infections is high and may overall hinder the growth of the Molecular Breast Imaging market.

Molecular Breast Imaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, Molecular Breast Imaging market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for Molecular Breast Imaging market due to the rise in awareness, substantial reimbursement and technological advancement. Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are top revenue contributing countries in Western Europe region. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan Molecular Breast Imaging market is expected to expand at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption due to increased awareness and low cost. China is the one of the important revenue contributing country in global Molecular Breast Imaging market due to the availability of cost-effective Molecular Breast Imaging devices and large patient pool in the region.

Molecular Breast Imaging Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global Molecular Breast Imaging market identify across the value chain are Dilon Technologies Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Digirad, GE Healthcare, among others.