New Research Report on Heavy Metal Testing Market, 2018-2026

Heavy metal testing is a group of test that is required to quantify the level of potential harmful heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium and arsenic is present in food items. Heavy metal testing is an important step of food safety and security. Presence of heavy metal can lead to detrimental metal poisoning which can lead to serious health problems. As we know, the main intake sources of heavy metals are fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals, fish and seafood. In case of lead, drinking water also becomes a key participant in the accumulation of heavy metal into our body. Since the toxicological effects of heavy metals on infants and elderly people are quit unfavorable, hence the demand for heavy metal testing is growing significantly over the forecast period. Regulatory bodies across the globe have set maximum limits for heavy metal in different food group such as seafood, vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat, fish, fats and oils, milk, baby food and infant formulae. Hence heavy metal testing becomes an important step for food security.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61563

In the past few years, the food & beverage industry has attracted good investment and is expanding rapidly. The overall food and beverage scenario has evolved drastically in recent years. So it has become imperative that the food we consume should be safe, hence heavy metal testing becomes a mandatory requirement for ensuring food safety. Stringent government regulation has forced manufacturers to pass the heavy metal testing for each product they launch in the market. It is evident that heavy metal testing in the food and beverage industry has now become an essential aspect of food safety, hence metal contamination should not exceed the permissible limits.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global heavy metal testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Applied Technical Services, Inc., Brooks Applied Labs, LLC., Albany Molecular Research Inc., SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD., ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, LGC Limited, AsureQuality Limited, and Microbac Laboratories, Inc. among other key players of the heavy metal testing market.