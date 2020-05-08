Pet Food Bowl Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry with Future Trends by 2025.

Plastic bowls are durable and shatter-proof. However, plastic bowls are prone to bacterial colonization, which could cause allergic reactions in pets. Ceramic bowls can be easily cleaned and washed in dishwashers. These bowls offer better resistance to bacterial contamination than plastic bowls. However, ceramic bowls are fragile; thus, prone to cracks if handled inappropriately. On the other hand, metal bowls are long lasting, affordable, dishwasher-safe, and resistant to bacteria if subjected to boiling water. However, the only drawback of these bowls is that these are unavailable in vibrant colors.

The global pet food bowl market is driven by increase in the number of pet and spread of awareness for better hygiene of pets. However, high cost of pet food bowls hampers the market growth. The development of eco-friendly plastics has led to the manufacturing of eco-friendly pet food bowl, which offers better resistance to bacterial growth and is ecofriendly.

The global pet food bowl market is segmented on the basis of type, pet type, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into plastic, metal, ceramic, and others. Based on pet type, the market is divided into dog, cat, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players analyzed in this report are Lola and Daisy Designs, Unleashed Life, Coastal Pet Products Inc., GAMMA2, Inc., KONG Company, Neater Pet Brands LLC, Outward Hound, Petego EGR, PetSafe, Platinum Pets.

