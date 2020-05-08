Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market Expected to reach $1,352.70 Million by 2023

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Planar lightwave circuit splitter Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,“ the global planar lightwave circuit splitter market was valued at $778.80 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 1,352.70 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2017 to 2023. The features of planar lightwave circuit splitter, such as superior optical performance, high stability, and better reliability, make it suitable for personal usage in terms of safety and security.

Planar lightwave circuit splitter is a type of optical power management device fabricated using silica optical wave-guide technology to distribute optical signals. In 2016, 1N segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in investment in IT and telecommunication sector.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the planar lightwave circuit splitter market in 2016, accounting for around 37.41% share, owing to surge in demand for wide operating wavelength across the network fabrication and installation.

The report features a competitive scenario of the planar lightwave circuit splitter market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players in the global market are Corning Inc., Exfiber Optical Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go Foton, Huihong Technologies, Ntt Electronics, Oemarket, Opto-Link Corporation, Prysmian and other companies include Reliable Photonics, Shenzhen Technologies, and Sun Telecom.

These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

Planar lightwave circuit splitter regulates the power of optical signals through splitting and routing to ensure reliable power distribution. Planar lightwave circuit splitter market is expected to reach $1,352.70 million by 2023, owing to rise in demand for development in the fiber optic field. The planar lightwave circuit splitter includes 1N and 2N on the basis of small size, high reliability, and wide operating wavelength range. In addition, it also offers channel-to-channel uniformity.

Innovation & technological advancement in the field of digital technology and requirement for the strong and effective network, drive the demand for planar lighwave circuit splitter market.

In 2016, North America was the highest contributor, in terms of revenue, in planar lightwave circuit splitter market. In addition, 1N has contributed significant revenue to the market, majorly in the U.S. Furthermore, the FTTX segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to heavy investment on renewable energy across developing nations.

