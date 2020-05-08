Premium Skin Care Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Premium Skin Care Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Premium Skin Care Market
Skin care is the range of practices that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions.
Rising sales of luxury products and growing middle-class aspirational spending is driving the growth of the global premium skin care market.
The global Premium Skin Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Premium Skin Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Premium Skin Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coty
Chanel
Estee Lauder
KAO Corporation
L’Oreal
LVMH
Shiseido
Clarins
Revlon
Unilever
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Moisturizers
Anti-aging
Oil-control
Sunscreen
Other
Segment by Application
Retail Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Table of Contents
1 Premium Skin Care Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Premium Skin Care
1.2 Premium Skin Care Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Premium Skin Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Moisturizers
1.2.3 Anti-aging
1.2.4 Oil-control
1.2.5 Sunscreen
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Premium Skin Care Segment by Application
1.3.1 Premium Skin Care Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Retail Stores
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.4 Global Premium Skin Care Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Premium Skin Care Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Premium Skin Care Market Size
1.5.1 Global Premium Skin Care Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Premium Skin Care Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Premium Skin Care Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Premium Skin Care Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Premium Skin Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Premium Skin Care Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Premium Skin Care Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Premium Skin Care Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Premium Skin Care Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Premium Skin Care Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Global Premium Skin Care Market Forecast
11.1 Global Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Premium Skin Care Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Premium Skin Care Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Premium Skin Care Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Premium Skin Care Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Premium Skin Care Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Premium Skin Care Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Premium Skin Care
Table Global Premium Skin Care Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Premium Skin Care Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Moisturizers Product Picture
Table Moisturizers Major Manufacturers
Figure Anti-aging Product Picture
Table Anti-aging Major Manufacturers
Figure Oil-control Product Picture
Table Oil-control Major Manufacturers
Figure Sunscreen Product Picture
