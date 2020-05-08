Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market is Expected to be Worth US$7.5 Bn by the End of 2023

In response to the rising incidence of antibody diseases, Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts the global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market to surge at 6.1% CAGR between 2015 and 2023. Developed regions such as Europe and North America are predominantly contributing to the growth witnessed by this market. The consistent approval of novel therapeutic options for primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD) and extensive research and development investments by key players are likely to bolster opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

On the flip side, the absence of proper reimbursement and high cost of therapies will inhibit the market’s growth trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, with favorable government policies and funding for research and development in biopharma and pharmaceuticals, growth prospects for the market seem quite promising.

TMR expects the global PIDD market to reach US$7.5 bn by the end of 2023, from a valuation of US$4.3 bn in 2014.

Collectively accounting for a share of 79.4% in the global PIDD market, North America and Europe emerged as the dominant regional segments in 2014. Among these regions, North America boasted the largest share of 56.2% in 2014, with the U.S. at the fore. As per TMR, the U.S. held over 80.2% of the PIDD market in North America in the same year. The nation is expected to continue demonstrating lucrative opportunities for the PIDD market through the forecast period.

Over the last couple of years, a persistently increasing prevalence of diseases such as selective IgA deficiency, IgG subclass deficiency, and common variable immune deficiency has been witnessed in North America. This has fuelled the uptake of PIDD therapeutics. However, the growing awareness pertaining to side-effects such as renal failure and allergic reactions frequently associated with the treatment could hamper the market’s growth to an extent.

The primary immunodeficiency diseases market in North America, which stood at US$2.4 bn in 2014, is expected to reach US$4.3 bn by the end of 2023. The market is therefore expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period.

In Europe, the market is expected to gain from the increasing awareness regarding PIDD and favorable government support. The presence of companies such as Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, and Blotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation also supports the market’s expansion in the region. Apart from this, emerging nations in Asia Pacific also exhibit lucrative scope for the expansion of the PIDD market. The increasing willingness among people to spend on novel therapeutics augurs well for sales prospects of the market in Asia Pacific. The region currently holds only a moderate share in the market. However, in the near future the opportunities for sale of PIDD therapeutics in the region will increase considerably.

By treatment, stem cell and gene therapy, antibiotic therapy, immunoglobulin (Ig) replacement therapy, and others make the key segments in the global PIDD market. Of these, immunoglobulin replacement has been in use for the treatment of chronic ailments for the past two decades. Due to the recent developments, it is also used for the treatment of partial antibody deficiency and combined immunodeficiencies. The segment therefore emerged dominant in the market in 2014. As per TMR, immunoglobulin replacement therapy will hold on to its position as the market leader through the forecast period.

Despite, Ig replacement therapy being the most widely accepted treatment among PIDD patients, the use of antibiotics as an adjunct therapy is poised to surge in the near future. Some of the most commonly used antibiotics include penicillin, macrolides, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, and tetracyclines.

The demand for stem cell and gene therapy is also expected to increase during the forecast period, which in turn will augment the demand for effective PIDD treatment.

Some of the most prominent companies in the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market are CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International, Inc., Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, and others.