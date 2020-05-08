Pulmonary Heart Valve Replacement Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Pulmonary heart valve replacement is a type of surgery to cure disorder related to heart pulmonary valve. Pulmonary valve is one out of four valves in the heart which regulates the flow of blood in the heart. In the procedure of pulmonary heart valve replacement, the pulmonary valve is removed and replaced with a biological valve which is prepared biologically from cow or pig valve or mechanical valve which is prepared from artificial materials. Depend on the patient’s condition pulmonary heart valve replacement procedure is decided. Surgeon discusses the drawbacks of each valve and suggests which valve type is suitable. Biological valve needs to get replaced as it gets degenerate with time whereas for mechanical valve patient needs to take blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clots for the rest of their life.

Pulmonary heart valve replacement procedure is performed through open heart surgery or minimally invasive surgery. Pulmonary heart valve replacement with open-heart surgery performed in the valve by cut open of chest. Pulmonary heart valve replacement with minimally invasive surgery performed with small incision which is an alternative method for open heart surgery. Minimally invasive pulmonary heart valve replacement is less common due to lack of skilled and expertise surgeon to perform the procedure. Rise in the geriatric population with high rate of cardiovascular disease boosting the global market growth for pulmonary heart valve replacement market.

Pulmonary Heart valve Replacement: Market Dynamics

Rising healthcare expenditure, technological advancement for pulmonary heart valve replacement procedures, growing product launches are the key factors that drive the global market growth of pulmonary heart valve replacement market. Also, rising demand for better treatment, rising adoption rate among the patient population and increasing rate of obesity with unhealthy lifestyle are one of the reasons for cardiovascular disease is one of the important reason for the growth of pulmonary heart valve replacement market. However, high costs associated with the treatments, risks & complications related to heart valve surgeries such as infections, heart attack, valve dysfunction, irregular heart rhythm etc., and lack of awareness & skilled surgeons are the factors to restrain the revenue growth in the pulmonary heart valve replacement market.

Pulmonary Heart valve Replacement Market: Segmentation

The global pulmonary heart valve replacement market is segmented by valve type, application type and end user:

Segmentation by Valve Type Mechanical Valve Biological Valve

Segmentation by Application Type Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Pulmonary Atresia Pulmonary Valve Regurgitation Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Pulmonary Heart valve Replacement Market: Overview

The most common type of minimally invasive pulmonary heart valve replacement is transcatheter pulmonary heart valve replacement which is also known as percutaneous pulmonary heart valve replacement. In this procedure, the catheter is used which is inserted in blood vessels in the chest and guides it to the heart. The new balloon-expandable pulmonary heart valve replacement at the end of the catheter is then positioned into place. With the advances in the technology, improved innovative heart valve devices and the growing number of medical applications will boost the pulmonary heart valve replacement market. The huge unexplored market in the pulmonary heart valve replacement industry in the developing economies is providing great growth opportunities for existing and new emerging market. The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions are the also the major trends for the growth of global pulmonary heart valve replacement market.

Pulmonary Heart valve Replacement Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global pulmonary heart valve replacement market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global pulmonary heart valve replacement market primarily due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease and reimbursement coverage, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for pulmonary heart valve replacement market owing to the high risk of cardiovascular disease due to the growing ageing population. Whereas, Latin America is expected to experience high demand for pulmonary heart valve replacement due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending.

Pulmonary Heart valve Replacement Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global pulmonary heart valve replacement market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical, Abbott laboratories Inc., Cryolife and others.