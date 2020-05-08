Sales of HVDC Transmission System Market to Record Exponential Growth During 2026

Research Report Insights offers a 10-year forecast for global HVDC transmission system market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 7 regions that are, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA which influence the current nature and future status of the HVDC transmission system market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides detailed analysis of HVDC transmission system market and offers insights on the various factors driving growth of the market. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on system components, technologies, deployment mode, and power rating across different regions globally.

The market is witnessing growth in the adoption and development of HVDC transmission systems based on advanced technologies. Market growth for HVDC transmission systems is driven by growing demand for power among consumers and increasing government investments in installation of HVDC transmission systems. These factors along with the benefits provided by HVDC transmission systems over conventional methods are rapidly creating opportunities for growth of the HVDC transmission system market. Additionally, key players in the market expanding their business by establishing subsidiaries in different regions, is also a major factor expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The report starts with an overview of the HVDC transmission system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the HVDC transmission system market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The HVDC transmission system market is classified on the basis of system components, technologies, deployment and power rating. On the basis of system component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. Solutions sub-segment is further divided into AC and DC harmonic filters, DC lines, converters, circuit breakers and others. On the basis of technology, global HVDC transmission system market is segmented to LCC, VSC and others. Further, on the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as overhead, underground, subsea, and combination. On the basis of power rating, the HVDC transmission system market is segmented to below 1000 MWs, 1001 MWs to 2000 MWs, 2001 MWs and above.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for HVDC transmission systems across the different regions. The section provides a thorough analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section highlights detailed analysis on HVDC transmission systems across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of HVDC transmission systems, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Nordic, Benelux and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, MEA (North Africa, South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the HVDC transmission system market across various regions globally for the period 2016 –2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 10 years.

While estimating the market for HVDC transmission systems, we have tracked the contracts available online, awarded to the players in this market. Contracts include the ones awarded for installation of new systems, upgrading and refurbishment of old systems, supplying system components such as solutions and services. Forecasting models are developed in order to quantify the impact of each of these factors on industry spending. A forecast scenario for each causative factor is then created and the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis is identified.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the HVDC transmission system market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global HVDC transmission system market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of system components, technology, deployment and power rating, and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global HVDC transmission system market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all main segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global HVDC transmission system market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in HVDC transmission systems portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the HVDC transmission system’s value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the HVDC transmission systems space. Key competitors covered are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, TransGrid Solutions Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Abengoa SA, ATCO Electric Ltd., and Prysmian SpA.

Key Segments Covered

By System Component Solutions AC and DC harmonic filters Converters DC lines Circuit breakers others Services

By Technology LCC VSC Others

By Deployment Overhead Underground Subsea Combination

By Power Rating Below 1000 MWs 1001 to 2000 MWs 2001 MWs and above



Key Regions Covered

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany UK France Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA North Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



Key Companies

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co.

Prysmian SpA

Hitachi Ltd.

ATCO Electric Ltd.

Abengoa SA

TransGrid Solutions Inc.