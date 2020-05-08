Scratch Tester Market 2018-2028: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Scratch tester is an electronic instrument capable of measuring critical load, adhesion, scratch resistance and bond strength for a wide range of surfaces. Scratch tester measures the scratch resistance of a sliding and moving surface in the relative motion to a stylus. The stylus is forced/pressed against the moving surface with precise controlled force which is normal to the surface and tangential force at the contact has to be measured.

Scratch tester can be utilized for all type of industrial coating from the plasma layers used in semiconductor and optical technology used in decorative coatings used for automotive and consumer goods. Scratch tester is used in various applications such as assessment of bond strength at substrate (coating interface) and quality control and product development of surface engineered products

Scratch Tester Market: Dynamics

One of the significant driving factors associated with the scratch tester market is rapid growth of the electronic, automotive, and plastic industries. Having its application in the various industries, the market for scratch tester equipment can create significant growth opportunities in the years to come. While global automotive, coating & electronics industries are thriving at a healthy pace, it is more likely that the demand for scratch tester will witness a strong boost over the forecast period. Rising demand for durable and high-quality products is expected to fuel the demand for scratch tester in the global market.

Furthermore, setting up of new research laboratories to cater to growing focus on research in the fields of testing is also cited to hold a significant impact on the scratch tester market. Precision manufacturing and demand for accuracy are some of the factors contributing to the demand for the scratch tester in the global market over the assessment period. The integration of advanced software within the scratch tester equipment gives the equipment more advanced controls and assists in recording and storing the test results for further analysis. The advanced software also acts as the value addition in the scratch tester.

Scratch Tester Market: Segmentation

Scratch Tester Market can be segmented by Product Type, Precision and by End Use:-

On the basis of Product Type, the global Scratch Tester market can be segmented into:-

Linear Scratch Tester

Ordinary Scratch Tester

Multi Finger Scratch Tester

On the basis of Precision, the global Scratch Tester market can be segmented into:-

Macro Scratch Tester

Milli Scratch Tester

On the basis of end use, the global Scratch Tester market can be segmented into:-

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Electronics

General Engineering

Construction

Scratch Tester Market: Prominent Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global scratch tester market include –

Tribotechnic

Rycobel Group

Intercovamex

Taber Industries

Koehler Instrument Company Inc.

Rtec Instruments

Fischer Technology Inc.

TQCSHEEN

Anton Paar GmbH

Erichsen GmbH & Co. KG

Scratch Tester Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to propel the demand for scratch tester in the global market owing to increase in research & development spending by emerging countries and the growth of electronic and automotive industry. Furthermore, developing countries such as India and China are expected to fuel the growth of scratch tester market in Asia Pacific due to increasing manufacturing sector and industrialization.

The market for scratch tester in North America is estimated to account for a significant share due to the high focus of industries as well as end users on research, development and commercialization. Eastern Europe scratch tester market is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing market due to improving economic condition. Western Europe is also noted to be a mature market in the scratch tester market and is anticipated to account for a considerable share in the global scratch tester market. Latin America coupled with Middle East & Africa are expected to grow with moderate growth rate in the global scratch tester market throughout the forecast period.