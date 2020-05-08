Xplore Market research (XMR) offers a nine-year forecast for the global smart machines market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the global smart machines market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2016–2024). The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the smart machines market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global smart machines market over the forecast period. The main objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global smart machines market.

Smart machines are deployed to enhance networked resources and implement distributed intelligence in manufacturing industries. The integration of devices provide more accessibility. Smart machines can be easily connected to a broader network of connected devices, enabling users to share data on numerous devices. This allows users to connect/access their devices from anywhere and anytime.

Smart machines are programmed to make intelligent decisions, in a time efficient manner. They are built to learn from their interactions and their precision increases over time. Hence, new developments in operational intelligence are encouraging companies to adopt systems that are smarter and efficient; thus fueling demand for smart machines across the globe.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the smart machines market is comparatively low attributed to the low number of smart machines solutions providers in the market. With new technologies emerging, many innovative ideas are being realized. Some smart machines built with advanced features face legal restrictions. As a result, manufacturing of some smart machines will be halted. Various barriers hampering growth of the smart machines market has been given in the report along with their impact regionally.

A section of the report highlights smart machines demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart machines ecosystem, including new technological developments, as well as product offerings in the global smart machines market. This study discuss key region trends contributing to the growth of the smart machines market globally. It also analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are smart machines hardware and software & solution providers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the smart machines space. Key players in the global smart machines market include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, BAE Systems, Creative Virtual Ltd., Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Narrative Science Inc., Rethink Robotics, ABB Limited, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and General Electric Co.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Hardware Software Service

By Machine Type Robots Autonomous cars Drones Wearable device Others

By Technology Cloud Computing technology Big Data Internet of everything Robotics Cognitive Technology Affective Technology

By Vertical Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Healthcare Consumer Goods and Retail Aerospace & Defence Others



On the basis of machine type, the global smart machines market has been segmented into robots, autonomous cars, drones, wearable devices, and others. Enterprises are expected to invest more in R&D activities for wearable technology due to the increasing need of mobility. Smart watches provide better accessibility, with the option of syncing with smartphones. Introduction of new applications such as those that track fitness activity and monitor health according to the user’s need are the latest trends in wearable devices. Smart technology embedded in clothes is also a new trend in wearable devices. On the basis of component, the global smart machines market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for smart machines across the globe.

