SMS Firewall Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global SMS Firewall market is highly fragmented with several players such as SMS Firewall technology providers, marketers or resellers and telecom operators contributing to the market revenue. Currently, telecom operators along with the marketers and other stakeholders account for major share of the SMS Firewall market. We mainly analysts the leading SMS Firewall technology providers and partly telecom operators including BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, iBasis (Tofane Global), Tango Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, Global Wavenet Limited, Anam Technologies, NTT DOCOMO.

The global largest market is North America, and the second largest market is Europe, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in United States was 425.1 million USD in 2017, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in Europe was 351.9 million USD with the revenue share is 20.38% in 2017.

SMS Firewall are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of SMS Firewall is 32.27%, 17.41%, 12.20%, 9.97%, 7.59%, 8.27%, 6.30% and 5.98% in 2017.

The global SMS Firewall market is valued at 1730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2730 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

China MobileBICSTata Communications LimitedSAP SEChina UnicomiBasis (Tofane Global)Tango TelecomSyniverse TechnologiesInfobipGlobal Wavenet LimitedAnam TechnologiesNTT DOCOMONewNet Communication TechnologiesOpenmind NetworksSymsoftAMD TelecomMobileumOmobioMahindra ComvivaRoute Mobile LimitedHAUDCellusysCloudmarkMonty Mobile

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

