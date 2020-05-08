Software Defined Wide Area Network Market Overview by Offering & Service, Appliance, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013–2023

Global SD-WAN market is expected to reach $9,691.0 million by 2023, the demand for cost effective WAN management solutions, increasing adoption of cloud technologies, need for simplified network architecture, end-to-end network security and visibility are driving the market globally, according to P&S Intelligence.

On the basis of offering, the Software Defined Wide Area Network Market is classified into solution and service. The solution category held a larger revenue share in the market accounting for nearly 78% in 2017. During the forecast period, the market for SD-WAN service is expected to witness higher growth, as the need for traffic management to optimize bandwidth and cost reduction by replacement of dedicated WAN network with broadband network without compromising on security, increases.

Based on appliances, the SD-WAN market is categorized into virtual, physical and hybrid appliances. Virtual appliance accounted for largest revenue share in the market in 2017. During the forecast period, it will continue to contribute largest revenue share owing to the fact that it reduces the cost incurred in installation and offers configuration and maintenance of complex stack of software virtually.

Based on the industry, it is segmented into IT & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare and others, where “others” include defense, retail and manufacturing industry. The IT & telecom accounted for nearly 40% revenue of the SD-WAN market in 2017, owing to the evolving telecommunications and information technology, and demand for greater bandwidth for high performance applications.

The growth of data-intensive applications with the emergence of cloud technology is making SD-WAN technology a promising solution for geographically distant offices, which need reliable and faster bandwidth. The companies transitioning into cloud hosted, software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) applications, have started focusing on new WAN solutions to increase productivity and business execution.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) SD-WAN market is expected to witness a CAGR of 57.9% during the forecast period. Since the internet speed and internet quality have significantly improved in the region, IT departments are looking for cost effective, secure, performance related solutions to reduce their dependency on multi-protocol label switching (MPLS). Organizations in the IT and telecom industry in the region are focusing on agile, secure, and end-to-end visible WAN management solution, which will support the market growth in future.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc, Silver Peak Systems Inc, CloudGenix Inc, Ecessa Corporation, Viptela Inc, Riverbed Technology, Inc, Mushroom Networks, Inc, VeloCloud networks Inc, Glue Networks Inc, Elfiq Inc.