Sonobuoy Market is Poised to Register xx% Growth by the End of 2024

This Market Study analyzes the global sonobuoy market over an eight year period from 2016 to 2024. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the global sonobuoy market over the forecast period (2016 – 2024). The primary objective of the report is to offer information on market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and value chain analysis; and updates on developments in the global sonobuoy market.

Sonobuoys are acoustic sensors built on the principle of Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) system, for detecting the presence of submarines, sunken ships, oil and gas deposits, etc. They are carried in a Sonobuoy Launch Container (SLC) in ships and aircraft for pneumatic or free-fall launch. They are built with hydrophones or transducers for converting sound signal to an electrical signal and transmitting it to the patrolling aircraft or ship. On the basis of operation, they are classified into passive and active sonobuoys. Sonobuoys are manufactured in sizes A and B. Size A sonobuoys have dimensions of 4.75” x 36”, whereas size B sonobuoys have dimensions of 6.875” x 60”.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends in the market. The subsequent sections include analysis of the global sonobuoy market – by type, by application, and by region. All the three sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with the forecast provided for 2016–2024. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in the report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four major sections, namely market analysis – by type, by application, by size and by region. The report analyzes the global sonobuoy market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The final section of the global sonobuoy market report presents a competitive landscape of the global sonobuoy market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading market players operating in the global sonobuoy market, along with information on their market performance, SWOT analysis, and key business strategies. Some of the key players identified in the global sonobuoy market include ERAPSCO, Radixon, and Thales Group.

Research methodology

The global sonobuoy market report utilizes extensive primary and secondary research to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, etc. The report incorporates various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type, application type and region; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global sonobuoy market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global sonobuoy market. The report also analyzes the different segments of the global sonobuoy market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many trends governing the global sonobuoy market.

