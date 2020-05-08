Stearyl Citrate Market Key Players Chemical Point, Shanghai IS Chemical Technology LTD, TCASChem Tech Co., Ltd

Stearyl Citrate Market: Market Overview

Stearyl Citrate is the cream-colored smooth substance which acts as a bulking agent and thickener in the food whose primary function is to preserve a mixture that generally incapable of being mixed. Stearyl Citrate is one of the vital emulsifier materials which help in stabilizing an emulsion and acts a food additive to maintain processed foods. Different chemical methods have been proposed and explored for Stearyl citrate extraction, allowing the sustainable production of different types of Stearyl Citrate, with properties depending on the kind of esterification of citric acid. Furthermore, Stearyl Citrate is the sequestrant that sourced from blending Stearyl alcohol with esterification of citric acid. An increase in the consumption of processed and health-based food products has been driving the Stearyl citrate market growth. Additionally, the demand for processed food products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.

Factors Booming the Stearyl citrate market

The global market for Stearyl market is primarily driven by the increasing number of industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. Stearyl citrate is likely to find large application in the food & beverage industry. In the food and beverage industry, Stearyl citrate is being widely used in bakery and confectionery products. Meanwhile, other products including dairy and frozen products, sauces and dressings, beverages, and meat and poultry. Increasing application in food products is leading companies to come up with the emulsifiers that can fight against fat content in various food products. Modern food processing techniques are also resulting in the expansion of food production, influencing new food product development. New food products are being developed in segments such as dairy, bakery and processed food. This is also driving the demand for Stearyl citrate in the food industry. Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific are some of the regions witnessing growth in the Stearyl citrate market. Moreover, ongoing research on developing new emulsifiers for the food and personal care industry is also fueling the growth of the global market for Stearyl citrate.

Market Segmentation for Global Stearyl Citrate Market

The global market for Stearyl citrate market is segmented by end use application and by region. On the basis of end use application, the global Stearyl citrate market is segmented by food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, industrial applications, and others. On the basis of region, the global market for Stearyl citrate is segmented by North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), and Middle East Africa.

Asia Pacific to dominate Global Stearyl Citrate Market

North America is predicted to account for the highest market share in the global stearyl citrate market due to the growing preferences of packaged food among consumers. APEJ region is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the worldwide stearyl citrate market due to the rapidly growing manufacturing industries along with the high leveraging investment in pharmaceutical industries the key countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia. Besides, a rapidly growing urban population coupled with increasing awareness of personal care products in APEJ is one of the critical factors that will generate the demand for stearyl citrate during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the Global Stearyl Citrate Market

Prominent players for the global stearyl citrate market are BASF SE, Finetech Industry Limited, Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd., Chemical Point, Shanghai IS Chemical Technology LTD, TCASChem Tech Co., Ltd, and other players.