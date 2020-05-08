STEEL TUBULAR PILING PIPE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global steel tubular piling market. The report analyses the Steel Tubular Piling Pipes Market by Size (Large Diameter, Micro Piles), By Design Type (Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H-piles), By Application Type (Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others). The report on Steel Tubular Piling Pipes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle east, Africa and Rest of M.E.A) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global steel tubular piling market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in construction sectors along with improvement and expansion of industries.

According to Analytics research report “Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market: Analysis By Size (Large Diameter, Micro Piles), By Design Type (Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H Piles), By Application (Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa and Rest of MEA)”, Global market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.75% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading Steel Pipe piles manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which could bear more stress and load and have hard tensile strength. The demand is growing from major developing cities for the construction of infrastructure projects.

The report titled “Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market: Analysis By Size (Large Diameter, Micro Piles), By Design Type (Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H Piles), By Application (Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa and Rest of MEA)” has covered and analysed the potential of global steel tubular piling pipe market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Steel Tubular Piling Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Steel Tubular Piling Market (Value, Volume) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Size – Large Diameter, Micro Piles

• By Design Type – Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H Piles

• By Application – Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Steel Tubular Piling Market (Value, Volume) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Size – Large Diameter, Micro Piles

• By Design Type – Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H Piles

• By Application – Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Steel Tubular Piling Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Size – Large Diameter, Micro Piles

• By Design Type – Steel Pipe Piles, Steel H Piles

• By Application – Building construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Others

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Concentration on Product and Market development strategies.

3.2 Emphasis towards efficient production technology.

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Leading Steel Manufacturing Company

7. Global Steel Tubular Piling Market: : An Analysis

…

12. Company Profiles

12.1 TMK IPSCO

12.2 EVRAZ North America

12.3 Northwest Pipe Company

12.4 US steel Corp.

12.5 Arcelor Mittal

12.6 JFE Steel Corp.

12.7 Zekelman Industries

12.8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

12.9 Valiant Steel & Equipment, Inc

Continuous…

