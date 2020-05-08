Surging Growth in RF Filter Sales Likely to Translate into a 25 Billion Market

With technological advancements in radio frequency devices, RF filters are manufactured to make conversations more convenient. RF filters are usually made up of plastic with an embedded integrated circuit chip. RF filters are used to exchange and manipulate data.

RF filters are of four types depending upon the type of filter used. Different types of RF filters reject or accept signals in different ways. It is possible for them to accept the required signals and reject those that are unwanted. Four basic types of RF filters are low-pass RF filters, high-pass RF filters, band-pass RF filters and band-stop RF filters.

New developments have allowed companies and governments to make greater use of the millimetre wave (3-30 GHz) and the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) ranges (30-300 GHz). In addition to new consumer goods, these advancements are also enabling the adoption of next-generation Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, space-based Wi-Fi, other SATCOM applications and much more.

The primary factor driving the RF Filter market in several regions and countries, especially in Europe, Japan, China & Australia, is the commercial adoption of radio frequency devices. Revenue generated by the global RF filter market is estimated to exhibit a double-digit CAGR, owing to which it is expected to reach US$ 25,045 Mn by 2026. On the basis of access of RF filter, the band-pass sub-segment in the RF filter market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2026 and the low-pass sub-segment is also expected to exhibit a double digit CAGR. On the basis of application, the mobile phone communication sub-segment in the RF filter market is estimated to hold approximately 35.3% of the market share in 2026.

The RF filter market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing adoption of navigation systems and RADAR by defence in several regions, especially Europe, North America and APAC.

Some of the key vendors in the RF Filter market are NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Analog Devices, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Broadcom Inc.; Anatech Electronics, Inc.; K&L Microwave; RS Microwave Company, Inc.; API Technologies and Bird Technologies.